Ramazan package to be monitored to ensure fair distribution: Shehryar Afridi

KOHAT: Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir, Shehryar Khan Afridi on Saturday said that all arrangements have been finalized to trickle down equal benefits of Rs. 7.8 billion special Ramazan package of the Utility Stores Corporation ( USC) to every citizen without any interference.

He said this during a visit to regional office of Utility Stores Corporation where officials of the corporation gave him a detailed briefing on relief package on various items during Ramazan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed PTI parliamentarian to visit their constituencies to inspect preparations for fair distribution of Ramazan package.

He said that mechanism have been evolved to stop black marketing of items and corrupt practices at outlets of the Utility Stores Corporation.

He said that Ramazan package consists of subsidy on 19 essential items, including wheat flour, sugar, ghee, rice, cooking oil, pulses, white gram, dates, tetra pack milk, tea, spices and gram flour.

Shehryar Afridi said that Utility Stores Corporation has enough stock of essential commodities which would be provided to people through mobile utility stores across the country.

He said that more outlets of Utility Stores Corporation would be setup in Kohat keeping in views population density and demands of people.

He also directed members of PTI district organizing committee to monitor fair distribution of Ramzan Package.