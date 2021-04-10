Pakistan
Govt's concentration is to strengthen economy: Ghulam Sarwar
- He said PDM stands divided and it poses no threat to the government.
10 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan has said the government's concentration is to strengthen the economy.
Talking to media in Rawalpindi, he expressed the confidence that issues of price hike will also be addressed.
He said Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stands divided and it poses no threat to the government.
NCOC extends existing COVID-19 restrictions till April 13
Govt's concentration is to strengthen economy: Ghulam Sarwar
Pakistan needs economic transformation by changing incentive structure, Asad Umar
PTI, PML-N lock horns once again as polling begins for NA-75 Daska by-election
Construction industry: PM says feels contented with increased activity
Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines
SPI up 0.60pc WoW
Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP
President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law
Asim made FBR chairman
Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate
Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent
Read more stories
Comments