Saudi Arabia executed three soldiers for 'high treason'

On Saturday, Saudi Arabia executed three soldiers accused of committing "high treason", without elaborating on which enemy the Kingdom believed was aided.

The state-run Saudi Press Agency identified the men as soldiers working in the Saudi Defense Ministry.

It was not elaborated as to how the aforementioned men aided the Kingdom's enemies, while Saudi Arabia is fighting Yemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels.

The Kingdom said that the three men were convicted in court and a later royal order served as a death warrant.

Saudi Arabia carried out the world's third most executions in 2019, according to figures from Amnesty International.

The kingdom followed China and Iran, respectively, as in 2019, the kingdom put to 184 people to death.