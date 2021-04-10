ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Pakistan

Jahangir Tareen, son's bail extended in FIA cases

  • A banking crimes court granted pre-arrest bail to the two till April 17 and sought arguments from the FIA ​​and other parties on the jurisdiction.
  • Lahore sessions court also extended the interim bail of the Tareens till April 22
Aisha Mahmood 10 Apr 2021

Lahore sessions and banking courts extended on Saturday the pre-arrest bail of Jahangir Tareen and Ali Tareen in different cases filed against them by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

Additional Sessions Judge Hamid Hussain presided over the hearing today and heard the petition filed by the father-son duo. Tareen’s counsel pleaded with the court to grant bail to them for a long period due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The judge asked if FIA had any objections to the court’s jurisdiction in the case, to which the FIA's lawyer said that they do not. The court then stopped the FIA from arresting the Tareens and extended their pre-arrest bail till April 22, ARY News reported.

Later, a banking crimes court also granted bail to the two till April 17 and sought arguments from the FIA ​​and other parties on the jurisdiction.

FIA has said that Jahangir had fraudulently misappropriated shareholder's money and transferred Rs3.14 billion to the private company identified as Farooqi Pulp Private Limited (FPML). The FIA stated that FPML is owned by Jahangir's sons and close relatives.

