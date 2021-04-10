Asim made FBR chairman

ISLAMABAD: Asim Ahmad, FBR Member IT (BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service), has assumed the charge of chairman Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and the additional charge of secretary, Revenue Division, here on Friday.

During the tenure of the PTI government since August 2018, Asim Ahmad would be the sixth chairman of the FBR. The earlier chairpersons posted from 2018 till date were: Rukhsana Yasmin; Mohammad Jehanzeb Khan; Shabbar Zaidi; Nausheen Javaid Amjad, and Muhammad Javed Ghani. Sources said that the federal cabinet through circulating a summary has taken the approval of Asim Ahmad appointment as Chairman FBR.

According to a notification issued by the Establishment Division here on Friday, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 official of IRS, presently posted as Member IT FBR Islamabad has been transferred and posted as chairman FBR under section 10 of the Civil Servant Act 1973, with the approval of the federal government with immediate effect and until further orders.

The FBR has also issued two notifications in this regard.

In pursuance of the Establishment Division's Notification No 34/1/2018-E-1 dated 09.04.2021, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, has relinquished the charge of the post of Member (IT), Federal Board of Revenue (HQ), Islamabad on April 9 and assumed the charge of the post of Chairman, Federal Board of Revenue, Islamabad under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973, with the approval of Federal Government, on the same date, the FBR notification said.

Through another notification, Asim Ahmad, a BS-21 officer of Inland Revenue Service, presently posted as chairman, FBR under Section 10 of the Civil Servants Act, 1973 has assumed the additional charge of the post of secretary, Revenue Division on April 9, 2021 for the period of three months or till the posting of a regular incumbent, whichever is earlier, the FBR added.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has held a special Board-in-Council meeting here on Friday at the FBR headquarters to give farewell to the retired FBR Chairman Javed Ghani and welcome new chairman FBR.

In this regard, a special Board-in-Council meeting was held which was attended by all FBR Members and Adviser to the Prime Minister on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood.

The meeting was held to pay homage and to bid farewell to the outgoing Chairman by the Board-in-Council.

Members of the Board appreciated the services of Javed Ghani and his hard work and commitment to the organization.

Board members highlighted the moral values practiced by outgoing officer and unanimously praised the high level of integrity and honesty exhibited by him during their entire career.

Board members wished him all healthy and prosperous life in the future.

The new chairman has worked at key positions in the field formations at Large Tax Offices and keeping in view his vast experience of IT and automation, the FBR would able to implement reforms through IT technology, integration and automation.

