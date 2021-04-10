ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Pakistan

German envoy inaugurates Volkswagen Touran Training Car

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Counsel General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Holger Ziegpler has inaugurated the Volkswagen Touran Training Car which is gifted by the people of Germany for training students of SOS Technical Training Institute, Lalabad Goth, Korangi.

According to the details, a ceremony was held at SOS Technical Training Institute (SOSTTI), Lalabad Goth, Korangi to formally inaugurate the Volkswagen Touran Training Car by the Chief Guest Holger Ziegpler.

The Counsel General Visited all workshops interacted with the students and took a keen interest in the training activities being conducted in the institute. The Counsel General also appreciated the quality of training, facilities and training equipment provided to the students.

He further agreed to provide support for training of instructors, necessary equipment and tools for upgrading training at SOSTTI. Yacoobali G Zamindar, Chairman Emeritus and founding Chairman of SOSTTI noted that SOSTTI has come a long way since its inauguration in 2010 and hoped that SOSTTI would continue to meet all future challenges.

