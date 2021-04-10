German envoy inaugurates Volkswagen Touran Training Car

KARACHI: Counsel General of the Federal Republic of Germany in Karachi, Holger Ziegpler has inaugurated the Volkswagen Touran Training Car which is gifted by the people of Germany for training students of SOS Technical Training Institute, Lalabad Goth, Korangi.

According to the details, a ceremony was held at SOS Technical Training Institute (SOSTTI), Lalabad Goth, Korangi to formally inaugurate the Volkswagen Touran Training Car by the Chief Guest Holger Ziegpler.

The Counsel General Visited all workshops interacted with the students and took a keen interest in the training activities being conducted in the institute. The Counsel General also appreciated the quality of training, facilities and training equipment provided to the students.

He further agreed to provide support for training of instructors, necessary equipment and tools for upgrading training at SOSTTI. Yacoobali G Zamindar, Chairman Emeritus and founding Chairman of SOSTTI noted that SOSTTI has come a long way since its inauguration in 2010 and hoped that SOSTTI would continue to meet all future challenges.

