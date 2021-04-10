ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 10, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid-19 lockdown: Markets in Karachi remain closed

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: All the major wholesale and retail markets remained closed here on Friday after the Sindh government imposed another Covid-19 lockdown on businesses mainly on Fridays and Sundays. It is the second such lockdown in the city, barring trade and commercial activities on Fridays and Sundays.

However, the trade centers will function as per routine during other days. The provincial government stepped up the policy of restriction on public mass gatherings over fear of Covid-19 spread.

“Market stays closed today (Friday) after the Sindh government imposed a lockdown,” Abdul Razzaq, the city’s bullion press handler, said.

In an audio message, Razzaq said that the gold market would not post bullion rates on Fridays since markets were closed.

Traders criticized the PPP’s Sindh government for forcing closure of trade centers, saying that this party continued to hold mass public rallies despite growing Covid-19 threats.

Nearly all the big and small markets appeared to have abandoned trade in items such as grains, wood, furniture, electronic goods, clothing, paper sheets, steel, meat, etc.

Among other affected businesses were the bicycle shops at Lighthouse and vendors selling birds and other pets.

Streets and roads wore a deserted look the whole day. Same restriction will be effective on Sundays as well. The restriction on Sundays would hit trade in birds and other pets in different localities of the metropolis.

Mainly poor vendors sold birds and other pets in Saddar and Liaquatabad on the weekends.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdown Trade Sindh Government COVID commercial activities

Covid-19 lockdown: Markets in Karachi remain closed

Covid-19: Proposed anti-smuggling law envisages heavy fines

SPI up 0.60pc WoW

Borrowers’ eCIB reports to reflect 2-year history: SBP

President signs Act aimed at facilitating trade into law

Asim made FBR chairman

Details of sweeping effort to counter China emerge in US Senate

Additional power to KE: NTDC gives its consent

12 more power projects: Nepra reduces RoE, RoEDC, O&M, insurance components

Illegalities, irregularities by OMCs: Cabinet asks Ogra to redefine punitive measures

Rich and poor: WHO slams ‘shocking’ vaccine imbalance

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.