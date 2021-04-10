Bilawal forms AJK election committee for Sindh

KARACHI: Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari on Friday formed AJK general election-2021 organizing committee for Sindh with immediate effect. As per details released by Bilawal House media cell, the members are among Waqar Mehdi, Saeed Ghani, Qazi Bashir Advocate, Sardar Zulfiqar Ali and Rafiq Rajouri.

A notification in this regard has been issued from chairman’s secretariat by his political secretary Jameel Soomro.

