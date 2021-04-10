KATI, Jazz sign MoU

KARACHI: The Korangi Association of Trade and Industry (KATI) and Jazz Pakistan Mobile Communications Limited (PMCL) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The MoU was signed by KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman and Jazz regional head B2B Sales Asim Irshad on behalf of their respective organizations.

Speaking on the occasion, KATI president Saleem-uz-Zaman said in view of the reputation of Jazz and the quality of service provided to the customers, I hope that the KATI members will definitely receive better and customized services as per their requirements at discounted rates.

Chief Business Officer of Jazz, Ali Naseer said, “We believe in harmonizing all segments and consumers to maximize our innovative services and facilities.”Chairman KATI Cellular Standing Committee Syed Johar Ali Qandhari and secretary general Nihal Akhtar were also present on the occasion along with Jazz’s regional B2B sales team.

