KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 9, 2021).

=============================================================================== NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL) =============================================================================== DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION =============================================================================== Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement Volume Value Value =============================================================================== 766,178,794 392,268,007 28,846,018,735 12,284,570,609 =============================================================================== PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS =============================================================================== Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy Buy (Sell) /(Sell) Rs Rs Rs =============================================================================== Foreign Investor (Individual & Corporate) 2,646,602,708 (2,205,541,413) 441,061,295 Local Individuals 27,049,153,196 (26,953,502,003) 95,651,193 Local Corporates 8,957,714,142 (9,494,426,629) (536,712,487) ===============================================================================

