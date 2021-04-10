KARACHI: National Clearing Company declares daily settlement information for local & foreign investors on Friday (April 9, 2021).
NATIONAL CLEARING COMPANY OF PAKISTAN LIMITED (NCCPL)
DAILY SETTLEMENT INFORMATION
Traded Volume Settlement Traded Settlement
Volume Value Value
766,178,794 392,268,007 28,846,018,735 12,284,570,609
PORTFOLIO INVESTMENT - LOCAL & FOREIGN INVESTORS
Particulars Gross Gross Net Buy
Buy (Sell) /(Sell)
Rs Rs Rs
Foreign Investor
(Individual & Corporate) 2,646,602,708 (2,205,541,413) 441,061,295
Local Individuals 27,049,153,196 (26,953,502,003) 95,651,193
Local Corporates 8,957,714,142 (9,494,426,629) (536,712,487)
