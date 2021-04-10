ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
Markets

Dates of Closure of Books & Annual General Meetings

Recorder Report 10 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Dates of Closure of Books and holding of Ordinary and Extra-Ordinary General Meetings of companies listed on the stock exchanges.

===================================================================================================
                                                           Dividend        BC-2 Start          AGM/
Name of Company                       Book Closure          Bonus/            Date             EOGM
                                   From          To         Right          Ex-Price
===================================================================================================
Ghandhara Industries Ltd. #     02-04-2021    10-04-2021                                 10-04-2021
Security Investment
Bank Limited                    05-04-2021    12-04-2021       NIL                       12-04-2021
Unilever Pakistan Foods
Limited                         06-04-2021    12-04-2021   2108.9% (F)    02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Jubilee General Insurance
Company Limited                 06-04-2021    12-04-2021     35% (F)      02-04-2021     12-04-2021
Ismail Industries Limited #     06-04-2021    12-04-2021                                 12-04-2021
Tri-Pack Films Limited          07-04-2021    14-04-2021     50% (F)      05-04-2021     14-04-2021
Dar-es-Salaam Textile Mills
Limited #                       08-04-2021    15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Feroze1888 Mills Limited #      09-04-2021    15-04-2021                                 15-04-2021
Nishat Chunian Limited #        10-04-2021    16-04-2021                                 16-04-2021
The Hub Power Co. Ltd.          12-04-2021    18-04-2021     30% (ii)     08-04-2021
Mughal Iron & Steel
Industries Limited #            12-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
(BYCOSC) Byco Petroleum
Pakistan Limited                12-04-2021    19-04-2021
Pakistan Stock Exchange
Limited #                       13-04-2021    19-04-2021                                 19-04-2021
Rafhan Maize Products
Limited                         13-04-2021    19-04-2021    2500% (F)     09-04-2021     19-04-2021
Oil & Gas Development
Company Limited                 13-04-2021    19-04-2021     16% (ii)     09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum Limited      13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)      09-04-2021
Pakistan Petroleum
Limited (Preference Shares)     13-04-2021    19-04-2021     15% (i)
Friesland Campina Engro
Pakistan Limited                13-04-2021    20-04-2021       NIL                       20-04-2021
===================================================================================================

Indications:

Extra Ordinary General Meeting #

Right issue at Premium of Rs.5/- per share **

Preference Right Shares ***

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

