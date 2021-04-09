ANL 34.52 Increased By ▲ 0.67 (1.98%)
ASC 15.16 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.74%)
ASL 24.83 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1.31%)
AVN 95.00 Increased By ▲ 3.86 (4.24%)
BOP 7.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.88%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.42%)
DGKC 126.60 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.48%)
EPCL 57.16 Increased By ▲ 1.91 (3.46%)
FCCL 24.50 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.37%)
FFBL 27.96 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.87%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.45 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (3.37%)
JSCL 20.41 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.51%)
KAPCO 40.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (1.71%)
KEL 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 17.24 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.23%)
MLCF 46.91 Increased By ▲ 1.17 (2.56%)
PAEL 36.17 Increased By ▲ 2.69 (8.03%)
PIBTL 10.49 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.84%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.74 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.19%)
PRL 25.71 Increased By ▲ 1.21 (4.94%)
PTC 9.45 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.14%)
SNGP 39.36 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.25%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.75 Increased By ▲ 1.12 (3.78%)
WTL 1.43 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (19.17%)
BR100 4,852 Increased By ▲ 65.72 (1.37%)
BR30 25,671 Increased By ▲ 690.82 (2.77%)
KSE100 45,186 Increased By ▲ 445.12 (0.99%)
KSE30 18,485 Increased By ▲ 152.7 (0.83%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brexit hits Portugal-UK trade in February, global trade gap shrinks

  • The value of goods brought in from Britain fell 56%, compared to a drop of just 10.3% in imports from 27 European Union countries.
  • The UK left the European Union's single market at the end of last year, raising barriers to trade. That final split followed more than four years of wrangling over its terms of exit from the EU.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

LISBON: Britain's exit from the European Union hit Portugal's trade with the United Kingdom sharply in February, official data showed on Friday, with imports more than halving and exports dropping 15%,in sharp contrast with intra-EU trade data.

Still, the data from Portugal's National Statistics Institute showed the country's global trade deficit in February shrank to 708 million euros ($841.6 million) from nearly 1.55 billion euros a year earlier, as total exports of goods rose 2.3% and imports fell nearly 11%.

The value of goods brought in from Britain fell 56%, compared to a drop of just 10.3% in imports from 27 European Union countries.

The UK left the European Union's single market at the end of last year, raising barriers to trade. That final split followed more than four years of wrangling over its terms of exit from the EU.

While Portugal's sales to the European Union rose 1.3%, exports to the United Kingdom fell over 15%, INE data showed.

It did not provide a breakdown of the type of goods by country, but overall exports of Portuguese food and beverages - much of which is usually sold to Britain - rose 7.9% after a 10.3% fall in January. The export categories registering a fall in February were transport and consumer goods, down 5.5% and 1.8%.

The sharpest fall in imports, of 35%, was in transport equipment, which INE attributed mainly to deliveries of aircrafts, especially from France.

Brexit deal Brexit trade Britain's economy Britain's GDP European Union hit Portugal's trade Portugal UK trade

Brexit hits Portugal-UK trade in February, global trade gap shrinks

More than 35 bank accounts of Jahangir Tareen, family frozen

Queen Elizabeth II's husband Prince Philip dead age 99

People from low-income class can now own houses on mortgage, PM Imran addresses groundbreaking ceremony

SBP 'studying' option to launch its Digital Currency in Pakistan: Baqir

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters