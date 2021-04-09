ANL 34.40 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.62%)
ASC 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.01%)
ASL 25.09 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.37%)
AVN 94.25 Increased By ▲ 3.11 (3.41%)
BOP 7.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.5%)
BYCO 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.45%)
DGKC 127.05 Increased By ▲ 2.30 (1.84%)
EPCL 57.50 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (4.07%)
FCCL 24.70 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.19%)
FFBL 28.42 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.68%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.57%)
HUBC 80.00 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.05%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.76%)
JSCL 20.45 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (2.71%)
KAPCO 40.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.75%)
KEL 3.85 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 16.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.2%)
MLCF 46.15 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.9%)
PAEL 35.75 Increased By ▲ 2.27 (6.78%)
PIBTL 10.53 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.23%)
POWER 9.36 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.74%)
PPL 85.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.34%)
PRL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.86%)
PTC 9.55 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.06%)
SILK 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.35%)
SNGP 39.52 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.66%)
TRG 159.61 Increased By ▲ 11.13 (7.5%)
UNITY 30.50 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (2.94%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (10.83%)
BR100 4,846 Increased By ▲ 59.86 (1.25%)
BR30 25,611 Increased By ▲ 630.55 (2.52%)
KSE100 45,091 Increased By ▲ 349.65 (0.78%)
KSE30 18,438 Increased By ▲ 105.53 (0.58%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Palm set for 3% weekly rise on prospects of strong demand, tight supply

  • Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.
Reuters 09 Apr 2021

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian palm oil futures rose nearly 2% on Friday, setting them on course for a second straight weekly gain, on expectations of tight global supply and strong demand as China, the world's second-largest importer, increased its purchases.

The benchmark palm oil contract for June delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange was up 73 ringgit, or 1.93%, at 3,864 ringgit ($934.69) a tonne by the midday break.

Palm has gained 3.4% this week.

"China on Thursday bought 150,000 tonnes of refined, deodorised, bleached (RBD) palm oil subscriptions for June-July deliveries starting late-May, hence, the volatility in prices," said Marcello Cultrera, institutional sales manager and broker at Phillip Futures in Kuala Lumpur.

Huge tender volumes for crude palm oil are also pushing up prices, he added.

Traders are awaiting for the US Agriculture Department's monthly soybean supply and demand report due Friday, and the Malaysian Palm Oil Board's report due Monday, with expectations that supply for both edible oils will remain tight.

A Reuters' poll expects Malaysia's palm oil stockpile at end-March to rise 1.3% from the previous month to 1.32 million tonnes.

Malaysia's Sime Darby Plantation on Thursday brought back over 100 migrant workers from Bangladesh as part of a pilot scheme in collaboration with the government to overcome labour shortages caused by the pandemic and a freeze on recruitment of new foreign workers.

Dalian's most-active soyoil contract fell 0.8%, while its palm oil contract declined 0.6%. Soyoil prices on the Chicago Board of Trade gained 0.3%.

Palm oil is affected by price movements in related oils as they compete for a share in the global vegetable oils market.

Palm oil may test a support at 3,761 ringgit per tonne, a break below which could cause a fall to 3,659 ringgit, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.

Malaysian palm oil Kuala Lumpur Oil Palm RBD

Palm set for 3% weekly rise on prospects of strong demand, tight supply

Gunman kills 1, injures 6 in shooting at Texas cabinet business

Pakistan reports over 5,300 COVID-19 cases for second consecutive day

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters