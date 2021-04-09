ANL 34.15 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.89%)
ASC 15.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (3.22%)
ASL 24.80 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.18%)
AVN 94.50 Increased By ▲ 3.36 (3.69%)
BOP 7.95 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
BYCO 9.80 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
DGKC 127.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.88%)
EPCL 56.91 Increased By ▲ 1.66 (3%)
FCCL 24.60 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.78%)
FFBL 28.38 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.54%)
FFL 16.04 Increased By ▲ 1.14 (7.65%)
HASCOL 10.06 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.29%)
HUBC 80.60 Increased By ▲ 1.43 (1.81%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.96%)
JSCL 20.20 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.46%)
KAPCO 40.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.87 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.02%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (0.79%)
PAEL 34.25 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.3%)
PIBTL 10.42 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.17%)
POWER 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.63%)
PPL 85.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.27%)
PRL 25.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.04%)
PTC 9.52 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
SILK 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.17%)
SNGP 39.51 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
TRG 159.10 Increased By ▲ 10.62 (7.15%)
UNITY 30.35 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (2.43%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (3.33%)
BR100 4,837 Increased By ▲ 50.23 (1.05%)
BR30 25,576 Increased By ▲ 595.48 (2.38%)
KSE100 45,005 Increased By ▲ 263.85 (0.59%)
KSE30 18,415 Increased By ▲ 82.85 (0.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,229
10524hr
Pakistan Cases
710,829
531224hr
Sindh
267,970
Punjab
243,295
Balochistan
20,097
Islamabad
64,173
KPK
96,128
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Jordan marks muted centenary after palace crisis

  • But even before the palace crisis, plans for centenary celebrations were muted due to Covid-19.
AFP 09 Apr 2021

AMMAN: Jordan will mark 100 years of survival Sunday as a resource-poor country in a war-ravaged neighbourhood, but the worst palace crisis in decades and the coronavirus pandemic threaten to overshadow any celebrations.

"Nobody would have bet a dinar on the survival of the state, created in the desert and with almost no natural resources," said Jalal al-Husseini, a researcher at the French Middle Eastern studies institute IFPO in Amman.

On April 11, 1921, Abdullah became ruler of the newly created Emirate of Transjordan.

The territory accorded him by colonial power Britain had little oil and severely lacked water, and it has since seen repeated wars on its borders, prompting three waves of refugees -- yet has managed to survive.

But there was palace turmoil barely a week before the anniversary, as a former heir to the throne was suddenly confined to his palace, accused of plotting to "undermine the security" of the kingdom.

Days later, under family pressure, Prince Hamzah signed a statement pledging loyalty to his half-brother, King Abdullah II, who had stripped him of the title of crown prince in 2004.

But even before the palace crisis, plans for centenary celebrations were muted due to Covid-19.

"Economic and social conditions, the health situation and day-to-day life are very difficult, so there's not much enthusiasm to mark this as we should," said Oraib al-Rantawi, head of Al-Quds Center for Political Studies.

But: "We are talking about a state that was born on the fault lines of all the struggles and wars in the region, so its emergence and survival for 100 years with few resources is quite an achievement."

coronavirus pandemic Prince Hamzah Transjordan IFPO colonial power Britain Abdullah

Jordan marks muted centenary after palace crisis

Iran releases seized South Korean tanker: Seoul foreign ministry

Belfast in turmoil as Brexit stokes tensions in Northern Ireland

Ex-secretary of state Pompeo to join Fox News

Biden attempts to tackle US gun violence 'epidemic'

Economic growth: Pakistan may need to dampen hopes: IMF

Australia doubles Pfizer vaccine order as clotting worries upend rollout

Kharif 2021: Irsa body anticipates water shortages

Eurobond inflows: SBP receives $2.5bn

Parliamentary team’s plane denied landing at Kabul airport

Commanders reaffirm support to Kashmiris’ struggle

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters