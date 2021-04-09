CBOT wheat futures rise on European cold snap

CHICAGO: Chicago Board of Trade wheat futures gained on Thursday, supported by concerns about frigid weather across Europe and the Black Sea region that threatens crops, analysts said.

CBOT May soft red winter wheat settled 12-1/2 cents higher at $6.28-3/4 per bushel.

K.C. May hard red winter wheat gained 13-1/4 cents to $5.76-1/2 per bushel, while MGEX May spring wheat added 15-3/4 cents to settle at $6.40-1/4 per bushel.

A cold spell this week in France, the European Union's top wheat grower, brought record temperature lows for April, tempering recent optimism about harvest prospects.

Exports of 82,000 tonnes of old-crop wheat were reported by the US Department of Agriculture for the week ending April 1, 67% lower than the week prior, a marketing year low.