Minister expresses dissatisfaction over railways freight earning

Recorder Report 09 Apr 2021

KARACHI: In a meeting with the top Pakistan Railways management and Karachi division officers, Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati directed that the freight wagons standing in yards and need necessary repair works must be rehabilitated at the earliest so that maximum rolling stock could be utilised.

“Though Pakistan Railways had climaxed to the highest freight revenue earning of Rs 2.221 billion and loaded an unprecedented number of 21,766 wagons previous month but still these figures are below the potential of this department and lag behind my target,” remarked the Railways minister.

While highlighting the untapped potential of Pakistan Railways, the federal minister viewed that a comprehensive business plan, if pursued efficiently, along with greater stock utilization can turn the tables for the department. “I want to create best image of Pakistan Railways and quell all misperceptions regarding the department” he vowed.

In a subsequent meeting with the representatives of freight parties the minister called the freight train service a lifeline of Pakistan Railways and expressed his vision of running the freight trains as per international practices. “In my planned model the parties will be independent as they will have their allocated wagons for a stipulated time,” the minister stated.

The representatives discussed their issues pertaining to line capacity and port facilities with the minister.

The meeting was attended by CEO PR Nisar Ahmad Memon, AGM (Mechanical) Salman Sadiq, AGM (Infrastructure) Asif Mateen Zaidi, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khattak and relevant officers from PR headquarters and Karachi division.

