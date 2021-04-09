France hits target of 10m jabs

NOGENT-SUR-MARNE, (France): France has given a first jab of a vaccine against Covid-19 to 10 million people, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday amid an acceleration in the rollout after a sluggish start.

“It’s a very good performance. France is vaccinating a lot,” Castex said after visiting an inoculation centre east of Paris, hailing the figure of 10 million first jabs one week ahead of a government target.

France fell behind its European neighbours after the start of vaccinations in January, but is now jabbing on average around 200,000-300,000 people per day.

EU members have faced a shortage of doses which has been blamed on a centralised purchasing and distribution system.