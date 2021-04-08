ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Petrobras requests ministry clarify Bolsonaro pricing comments; shares slide

  • In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that "should have been released to the market." The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said.
  • Bolsonaro's remarks on Wednesday helped wipe out gains in Petrobras' preferred and ordinary shares and they closed that session virtually flat. The preferred shares closed 0.08% down. The selling continued on Thursday.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil's state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA has asked the Mines and Energy Ministry to clarify comments from President Jair Bolsonaro that a recent 39% hike in natural gas prices was "unacceptable" and that while he would not interfere in the company, its pricing policy could still be changed.

In a securities filing, Petrobras said it asked the ministry about information that "should have been released to the market." The ministry has yet to respond, Petrobras said.

Investors gave Bolsonaro's latest pronouncements on the running of Brazil's largest company the thumbs down, pushing its preferred and ordinary shares down 1.7% and 1.9%, respectively, in early trading on Thursday. .

At 11:10 am local time, they were two of the three worst-performing shares on the broader Bovespa index, which was up 0.1%.

Bolsonaro's remarks on Wednesday helped wipe out gains in Petrobras' preferred and ordinary shares and they closed that session virtually flat. The preferred shares closed 0.08% down. The selling continued on Thursday.

The controversy over fuel prices and alleged interference from Bolsonaro was ignited in February after the president dismissed then-Petrobras Chief Executive Roberto Castello Branco and replaced him with a retired Army general with no experience in the oil and gas industry.

Petrobras oil company Mines and Energy Ministry pricing policy

Petrobras requests ministry clarify Bolsonaro pricing comments; shares slide

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters