ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

France hits target of 10 million jabs

  • EU members have faced a shortage of doses which has been blamed on a centralised purchasing and distribution system.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

NOGENT-SUR-MARNE: France has given a first jab of a vaccine against Covid-19 to 10 million people, Prime Minister Jean Castex announced on Thursday amid an acceleration in the rollout after a sluggish start.

"It's a very good performance. France is vaccinating a lot," Castex said after visiting an inoculation centre east of Paris, hailing the figure of 10 million first jabs one week ahead of a government target.

France fell behind its European neighbours after the start of vaccinations in January, but is now jabbing on average around 200,000-300,000 people per day.

EU members have faced a shortage of doses which has been blamed on a centralised purchasing and distribution system.

French President Emmanuel Macron has compared European efforts to a "diesel engine".

"It starts slowly but it goes far," he told Greece's ERT channel last month.

The government has forecast 20 million first time jabs by mid-May and 30 million by mid-June.

Jean Castex COVID vaccine

France hits target of 10 million jabs

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters