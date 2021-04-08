ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
Pakistan

Opposition nosedives itself: Haleem Adil Shaikh

  • Haleem said that the opposition was making tall claims to overthrow government but it had collapsed itself.
APP 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh on Thursday said that the opposition started fighting over a small seat of Senate’s Opposition Leader and it dived on its own.

He said that In a video message, Haleem said that the opposition was making tall claims to overthrow government but it had collapsed itself.

He said that 2021 was proving to be the year of development of the country which the politicians of previous governments had looted and sent money abroad but Imran Khan was the only leader, who brought all his money to the country.

The opposition leader said that Pakistan's exports had grown today. The stock market was at its highest level, he claimed adding that inflation had come down compared to the previous year as well dollar had also plummeted.

Haleem further claimed that highest number of vehicles were sold in March 2021. The FBR met its tax targets and the business community was paying taxes.

He said that 2021 will be the year of fulfillment of promises made. He said that homeless families had started getting houses and employment opportunities were also be created.

The PTI leader said that PPP-led government in Sindh had taken away basic amenities from the people of the province. There was an urgent need to invent vaccines even for the corrupt rulers of Sindh, he added.

He said that education, health and clean water were not available to the masses in Sindh. He said that over 5,000 AIDS cases were reported in Larkana. Haleem said that huge amount was spend on dog campaigns in the province but it was visible nowhere.

