ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Railways Minister chairs meeting of freight parties representatives

  • Azam Swati said he was about to introduce a more transparent system in the Railways than the United States, Europe and Saudi Arabia.
APP 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati Thursday said that he wanted to establish international standard freight system in Pakistan Railways.

Chairing a meeting of freight parties representatives at office of Divisional Superintendent Pakistan Railways Karachi, he said that he had ensured strict accountability in Railways.

The Minister appealed the freight parties representatives to point out if they find any official involved in corruption.

Azam Swati said he was about to introduce a more transparent system in the Railways than the United States,Europe and Saudi Arabia.

He said not all officers were corrupt however there were some black sheep and those would not be forgiven. Besides,inefficient officers also would not be tolerated in the department.

The Railways Minister said "I will free you (freight parties) from the clutches of the officers so that you can do your businesses easily"

He assured them that fast track terminals would be set up for their convenience.

Azam Swati said that all out efforts would be made to keep the organization functional efficiently. The Railways' clients would be provided end-to-end solutions.

He told the freight parties representatives that freight wagons would be handed over to them but all under agreements. Whoever would violate the agreement either Railways or the private party were bound to pay penalty.

The participants of the meeting appreciated the efforts of Railways Minister. They discussed their issues with the Minister upon which he assured them resolution of all the issues.

CEO PR Nisar Memon, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khatak and relevant officers of Railways Karachi attended the meeting.

Pakistan Railways Azam Khan Swati

Railways Minister chairs meeting of freight parties representatives

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters