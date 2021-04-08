ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Stellantis may delay Alfa Romeo Tonale SUV production to 2022

  • Ferdinando Uliano said FIM CISL was asking the company to meet its target to start (Tonale's) production by the end of this year.
  • "We want to be on the market with the most updated electrified offer, leveraging on the Stellantis technology and know-how. Our teams in Pomigliano are strongly working to update the production line," it said.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

MILAN:- Stellantis could delay production of the Alfa Romeo's Tonale SUV to next year to allow time to prepare the assembly line at its Pomigliano plant, in southern Italy, the head of the FIM CISL union said on Thursday.

Ferdinando Uliano said FIM CISL was asking the company to meet its target to start (Tonale's) production by the end of this year.

"But we've got signs of a possible delay to early 2022," he told a news conference on the carmaker's production in Italy, which is under scrutiny for costing more than elsewhere.

Responding to a request for comment, Stellantis said the Tonale would be the first milestone in Alfa Romeo's future.

"We want to be on the market with the most updated electrified offer, leveraging on the Stellantis technology and know-how. Our teams in Pomigliano are strongly working to update the production line," it said.

The world's fourth largest carmaker is striving for more than 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion) a year in savings following its creation from the merger of PSA Group and Fiat Chrysler earlier this year.

Uliano said Stellantis will slow production of the electric version of its 500 small car from April 19, when working shifts at Turin's Mirafiori plant are reduced from two to one, to respond to difficulties in battery supply and to lower market demand.

"This doesn't mean production would be halved, but it definitely means going below the current daily rate of 210 units," he said.

To address efficiency and overcapacity issues in Italy, CEO Carlo Tavares is also considering whether to concentrate production at the Melfi plant into one line from the current two, Uliano said last month.

Unions will meet with Stellantis' "enlarged Europe" region top executives on April 15 in Turin.

"We'll know on April 15 whether such a plan becomes official or not," Uliano said.

