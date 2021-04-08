ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Sindh collects Rs71885.8 million tax in nine months: Top meeting told

  • The meeting was informed that Rs84.125 million were collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs27.924 million in the case of entertainment duty.
PPI 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: A total of Rs71885.806 million were collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year as against Rs 59867.354 million collected in the same period last fiscal year.

This was informed at an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla to review the situation of tax collection.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ejaz Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers.

It was further informed that till March of the current financial year, Rs7083.298 million were collected under motorvehicle tax and Rs58814.983 million under infrastructure cess, Rs 449.768 million in term of professional tax and Rs 1483.554 million in term of property tax.

The meeting was also informed that Rs84.125 million were collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs27.924 million in the case of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to achieve all tax targets before the end of the current financial year and expedite the collection of property tax and professional tax. He further said that citizens should pay their taxes on time so that they did not face any untoward situation. He said that in view of the situation of coronavirus, the offices of Excise and Taxation Department Sindh were strictly following the SOPs. Online tax filing facility has also been provided for taxpayers, he added.

Sindh Tax current financial year Mukesh Kumar Chawla

Sindh collects Rs71885.8 million tax in nine months: Top meeting told

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters