Sindh collects Rs71885.8 million tax in nine months: Top meeting told

KARACHI: A total of Rs71885.806 million were collected in terms of taxes from July 2020 to March 2021 in the current financial year as against Rs 59867.354 million collected in the same period last fiscal year.

This was informed at an important meeting held under the chairmanship of Provincial Minister for Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department & Parliamentary Affairs Mukesh Kumar Chawla to review the situation of tax collection.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Excise & Taxation and Narcotics Control Department Ejaz Memon, Director Generals Haji Saleem Bhutto, Munir Ahmed Zardari and other officers.

It was further informed that till March of the current financial year, Rs7083.298 million were collected under motorvehicle tax and Rs58814.983 million under infrastructure cess, Rs 449.768 million in term of professional tax and Rs 1483.554 million in term of property tax.

The meeting was also informed that Rs84.125 million were collected in the form of cotton fee and Rs27.924 million in the case of entertainment duty.

Addressing the meeting, Chawla directed the officers to achieve all tax targets before the end of the current financial year and expedite the collection of property tax and professional tax. He further said that citizens should pay their taxes on time so that they did not face any untoward situation. He said that in view of the situation of coronavirus, the offices of Excise and Taxation Department Sindh were strictly following the SOPs. Online tax filing facility has also been provided for taxpayers, he added.