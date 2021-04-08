ANL 33.85 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (1.96%)
ASC 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.71%)
ASL 24.51 Increased By ▲ 1.31 (5.65%)
AVN 91.14 Increased By ▲ 5.64 (6.6%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.61%)
DGKC 124.75 Increased By ▲ 4.64 (3.86%)
EPCL 55.25 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.64%)
FCCL 24.41 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (2.18%)
FFBL 27.95 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.95%)
FFL 14.90 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.98%)
HASCOL 9.74 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.52%)
HUBC 79.17 Decreased By ▼ -1.73 (-2.14%)
HUMNL 6.24 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.79%)
JSCL 19.91 Increased By ▲ 0.91 (4.79%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.70 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (2.77%)
MLCF 45.74 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.12%)
PAEL 33.48 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.89%)
PIBTL 10.30 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.78%)
POWER 9.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 85.58 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (0.74%)
PRL 24.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.81%)
PTC 9.45 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.05%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.26 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (1.08%)
TRG 148.48 Increased By ▲ 8.98 (6.44%)
UNITY 29.63 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (2.88%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,786 Increased By ▲ 79.23 (1.68%)
BR30 24,981 Increased By ▲ 592.16 (2.43%)
KSE100 44,741 Increased By ▲ 787.78 (1.79%)
KSE30 18,332 Increased By ▲ 319.94 (1.78%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Human Rights Watch lashes Chad over pre-election 'crackdown'

  • The country's president, Idriss Deby Itno, a career soldier who seized power in 1990, is bidding for a sixth term in office.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

LIBREVILLE: The security forces in Chad have brutally stifled dissent in the run-up to presidential elections this weekend, banning demonstrations, beating up protesters and carrying out arbitrary arrests, Human Rights Watch (HRW) said on Thursday.

The country's president, Idriss Deby Itno, a career soldier who seized power in 1990, is bidding for a sixth term in office.

"Chad's security forces have ruthlessly cracked down on protesters and the political opposition... harming Chadians' right to freely choose their elected representatives," HRW said in a report issued ahead of the vote Sunday.

Four peaceful demonstrations were dispersed by teargas in February and March and at least 112 opposition members and civil society activists were arbitrarily detained, HRW said.

"Witnesses described how security force members beat protesters with whips, sticks, and batons; pulled a wounded person out of a car and beat other passengers; arbitrarily arrested scores of people, and, in the attack on the home of an opposition leader, killed his mother," it said.

"One protester said he was subjected to electric shocks while in detention."

The rights watchdog said its reports were based on phone interviews with two dozen individuals, as well as analysis of videos and photographs.

In response to the accusations, Justice Minister Djimet Arabi told HRW that the security forces had acted with "professionalism" and banned protests had "sometimes led to violence and public disorder".

Deby is frontrunner in the two-round poll whose initial field of challengers has been whittled down from 16 to six.

Seven candidates have been rejected by the Supreme Court and three have withdrawn, including longtime opposition politician Saleh Kebzabo, who quit in protest over violence by the security forces.

On February 28, police and troops carried out a raid on the home of a prominent would-be candidate, Yaya Dillo Djerou.

His 80-year-old mother was among at least three people killed, and Yaya Dillo went into hiding.

The authorities said Yaya Dillo had put up "armed resistance" to the security forces, sparking a fight, but witnesses rejected this account, HRW said.

human rights crackdown pre election

Human Rights Watch lashes Chad over pre-election 'crackdown'

Govt plans to open COVID-19 registration for all citizens after Eid, says Umar

PM Khan performs groundbreaking of residential complex in Islamabad

World food price index rises in March for 10th month running

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters