Pakistan

There is need to change current COVID-19 vaccination strategies, PM Khan tells D-8 summit session

  • Imran says the developed countries should show more solidarity and contribute to funding the third world states
  • The premier emphasized the need for business partnerships among the D-8 members, terming it ‘essential’ for building a stronger economy
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Apr 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that the coronavirus pandemic has left millions around the world in debt and damaged the world economy.

Addressing the D-8 summit virtually, Imran said that there is a need to change current COVID-19 vaccination strategies. "Vaccines must be treated as a global public good to ensure they are made equitably available in all countries, and not only to those who bid the highest for them," he stated.

He urged D-8 members to play their role in making coronavirus vaccine a global public good, saying the developed countries should show more solidarity and contribute to funding the third world states.

The premier maintained that the developed states must share their technologies with the developing states as it will help them in getting rid of worsening health crises.

The PM also highlighted that enhancing the skills of the youth is a need of time as they are the pillars of any state.

Imran Khan said, "Technological development is a gateway to prosperity, and knowledge-based economies never face defeat."

He called for global cooperation across all different sectors working on COVID-19 to share the benefits of research; the trust in science and healthcare authorities; the indispensable need for dialogue between science, ethics, politics, and civil society.

‘Promoting food security is a must,’ said the Prime Minister, adding that, ‘holding joint sporting events will provide a better platform to enhance relations between the D-8 members.’

Imran Khan also emphasized the need for business partnerships among the D-8 members, terming it ‘essential’ for building a stronger economy. The premier also called for boosting trade between the D8 countries. To achieve this objective, he added, the states will have to simplify border procedures, opertionalise new initiatives and ensure transactions in local currencies, amongst other measures.

