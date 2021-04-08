ANL 33.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.02%)
ASL 24.26 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (4.57%)
AVN 86.49 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (1.16%)
BOP 7.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.62%)
DGKC 123.40 Increased By ▲ 3.29 (2.74%)
EPCL 55.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.55%)
FCCL 23.99 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.42%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.13%)
FFL 14.75 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
HASCOL 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.44%)
HUBC 79.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.88 (-2.32%)
HUMNL 6.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.16%)
JSCL 19.75 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.95%)
KAPCO 39.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.02%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.89 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (3.94%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.25%)
PAEL 32.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.34%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.28%)
POWER 9.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
PPL 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.35%)
PRL 24.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-2.51%)
PTC 9.37 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.18%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 38.76 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.21%)
TRG 144.35 Increased By ▲ 4.85 (3.48%)
UNITY 29.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.69%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-3.28%)
BR100 4,744 Increased By ▲ 36.43 (0.77%)
BR30 24,712 Increased By ▲ 323.43 (1.33%)
KSE100 44,429 Increased By ▲ 475.44 (1.08%)
KSE30 18,181 Increased By ▲ 168.89 (0.94%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Most Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high

  • Market participants were the most bearish on the Indonesian rupiah since October.
Reuters 08 Apr 2021

Bearish bets on most Asian currencies firmed, a Reuters poll showed on Thursday, as signs of an economic recovery in the United States and rising coronavirus cases across the region dented the appeal of risk-sensitive assets.

Short bets on the Chinese yuan were at their highest since May, while those on the Philippine peso and the Thai baht inched up to remain at a near one-year high, a poll of 11 respondents showed.

Investors had turned short on all Asian currencies for the first time in a year last month as economic indicators increasingly suggest a recovery in the United States will outpace other developed nations, boosting US Treasury yields and the dollar.

The greenback enjoyed its best performance in three years in the first quarter of 2021 and has continued to rise steadily since.

The poll responses, however, came before the Federal Reserve's latest minutes on Wednesday. The central bank reaffirmed its loose monetary policy stance but offered no new catalysts, which took some shine off yields and the dollar.

Fresh waves of COVID-19 infections and record deaths in several Asian countries have also led to uncertainty in emerging market currencies.

The Indian rupee saw short positions rise to their highest level since May.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday kept interest rates at record lows but committed to a massive government bond purchase programme, following which the rupee suffered its worst day in more than one-and-a-half years.

"One possible catalyst for yesterday's decision could be India's daily case numbers of COVID-19, which have taken India to the unenviable position of the world's most infected country on a daily basis," said Robert Carnell, regional head of research, Asia-Pacific at ING.

"Low official and market rates have not done much to bring down bank lending rates, so it might be a push to suggest that this latest move will offset the COVID-19 impact by boosting lending and real activity."

Market participants were the most bearish on the Indonesian rupiah since October.

Earlier this week, a senior official of Indonesia's central bank said the currency was "too cheap" against the dollar and had been weakened by a spillover effect of US fiscal policies.

The Asian currency positioning poll is focused on what analysts and fund managers believe are the current market positions in nine Asian emerging market currencies: the Chinese yuan, South Korean won, Singapore dollar, Indonesian rupiah, Taiwan dollar, Indian rupee, Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit and the Thai baht.

Yen coronavirus cases Asian currencies Chinese yuan won

Most Asian FX bears firm; short bets on yuan at near 1-year high

Pakistan's COVID-19 positivity ratio hits 10.69% as country reports 5,329 cases in 24 hours

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters