Brazil's Bolsonaro says he could change Petrobras fuel pricing policy
08 Apr 2021
BRASILIA: Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said on Wednesday that he would not interfere in state-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, but it was still possible to change the firm's fuel pricing policy.
Amid truck driver complaints about high fuel prices, Bolsonaro announced in February that he would replace the chief executive of Petrobras, as the company is commonly known. The move stoked fears of government intervention in fuel prices, which under past administrations has run up huge costs.
