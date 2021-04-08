ANL 33.34 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.42%)
ASC 14.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.34%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.96%)
AVN 87.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.75%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-2.82%)
DGKC 123.90 Increased By ▲ 3.79 (3.16%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.31%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.58%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
MLCF 45.55 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (1.7%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.98%)
PPL 85.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.06%)
PRL 24.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-1.26%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.05 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.54%)
TRG 145.06 Increased By ▲ 5.56 (3.99%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,750 Increased By ▲ 43.28 (0.92%)
BR30 24,725 Increased By ▲ 336.58 (1.38%)
KSE100 44,455 Increased By ▲ 501.48 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,193 Increased By ▲ 180.47 (1%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Argentina announces curfew as coronavirus cases rise

  • The Pan American Health Organization said last week that Argentina is one of the 10 countries with the most new infections worldwide.
AFP 08 Apr 2021

BUENOS AIRES: Argentina's President Alberto Fernandez on Wednesday announced a three-week nighttime curfew after a second consecutive day of record coronavirus infections.

The curfew will enter into force on Friday and apply from midnight to 06:00 am every day until April 30, he said in a message recorded at his official residence, where he is self-isolating after being infected with the virus himself.

It will be in force in the country's highest risk areas, mainly the urban centers, the president said.

Bars and restaurants will close at 11:00 pm.

Earlier Wednesday, Argentina's health ministry said a record 22,039 new infections were reported in the preceding 24 hours -- up from the previous record of 20,870 the day before.

More than 13,500 of the latest cases were reported in the Buenos Aires metropolitan area -- home to a third of Argentina's population of 45 million.

To date, some 4.5 million Argentinians have received at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and just over 700,000 both doses.

The Pan American Health Organization said last week that Argentina is one of the 10 countries with the most new infections worldwide.

The country's borders have been closed since December, and group meetings in private homes are forbidden in the big cities.

Dance halls and gyms are also closed.

Coronavirus argentina curfew President Alberto Fernandez Pan American Health Organization infections worldwide

Argentina announces curfew as coronavirus cases rise

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters