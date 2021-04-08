ANL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.48%)
ASL 24.35 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (4.96%)
AVN 86.85 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (1.58%)
BOP 7.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-3.62%)
DGKC 123.60 Increased By ▲ 3.49 (2.91%)
EPCL 55.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 24.25 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.51%)
FFBL 28.10 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (3.5%)
FFL 14.82 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.44%)
HASCOL 9.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.41%)
HUBC 78.30 Decreased By ▼ -2.60 (-3.21%)
HUMNL 6.23 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.63%)
JSCL 19.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.84%)
KAPCO 39.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-0.89%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.60 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.15%)
MLCF 45.53 Increased By ▲ 0.74 (1.65%)
PAEL 32.80 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.8%)
PIBTL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.79%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 85.01 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.07%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.84%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.10 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.67%)
TRG 144.76 Increased By ▲ 5.26 (3.77%)
UNITY 29.25 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.56%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,751 Increased By ▲ 43.53 (0.92%)
BR30 24,711 Increased By ▲ 322.34 (1.32%)
KSE100 44,456 Increased By ▲ 502.55 (1.14%)
KSE30 18,197 Increased By ▲ 185.2 (1.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

Recorder Report Updated 08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: A meeting of the Cabinet Committee on State Owned Enterprises (CCoSOEs) has approved Terms of Reference (ToRs) for forensic audit of the SOEs to identify circumstances leading to their losses.

The CCoSOEs meeting presided over by Minister for Finance, Revenue, Industries and Production, Hammad Azhar also decided that forensic audit of the PIACL may be carried out through a well-reputed private sector firm after following the PPRA rules.

The Finance Division presented a summary before the Committee regarding approval of ToRs for forensic audit of the SOEs in accordance with the earlier decision of the CCoSOEs of June 20, 2021.

The secretary finance presented revised ToRs for forensic audit by the AGP Office and private audit firm(s) to identify gaps with a clear focus on suggesting improved procedures for quality assurance and cost minimisation.

The forensic audit will also identify circumstances leading to losses incurred by SOEs, besides identifying suspicious and fraudulent transactions (if any) for fixing responsibility.

After due deliberation, the Committee approved the revised ToRs for forensic audit of the State Owned Enterprises to be followed by the AGP Office as well as private audit firm(s) to be hired as per PPRA rules.

The secretary finance further apprised the meeting that the PIACL has informed that a special audit of the Pakistan International Airlines (including its subsidiaries) was conducted by the Auditor General of Pakistan.

Therefore, it was recommended that forensic audit of the PIACL may be carried out through a well-reputed private sector firm after following PPRA rules.

The Committee considered and approved the said proposal.

The Committee stressed to exercise due diligence and complete the process of forensic audit at the earliest to expedite the process of bringing reforms in the SOEs. Federal Minister for Privatisation Mohammad Mian Soomro, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood, Advisor to the Prime Minister for Institutional Reforms and Austerity Dr Ishrat Hussain, and SAPM on Revenue Dr Waqar Masood also participated in the meeting.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Abdul Razak Dawood Hammad Azhar SAPM cabinet committee forensic audit Dr Ishrat Hussain Dr Waqar Masood SOEs Terms of Reference PIACL Mian Soomro

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

US restores aid to Palestinians with $235 million funding package

International support grows for raising taxes to fund recovery

Iran's Rouhani says Vienna talks open 'new chapter'

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.