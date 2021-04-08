PML-N asks bureaucrats to remain within ambit of Constitution

ISLAMABAD: The opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) – known for its political control and influence on bureaucracy – has cautioned the bureaucrats to discharge their duties by remaining within the ambit of the constitution or be ready to face accountability when ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is out of power.

Speaking at a presser, senior PML-N leader Ahsan Iqbal along with Marriyum Aurangzeb and Pervez Malik, warned the bureaucrats not to become “stooges” of PTI, or else a commission would be formed to make them accountable once the PML-N would be back in power.

According to Iqbal, some bureaucrats in the country are “dancing to the tune of PTI”, which he said, would not be tolerated if his party comes into power as a commission would be formed to make those baboos accountable.

“I would like to tell the civil servants that you are not their to serve the PTI as you are their to serve the state,” he declared.

He reiterated that an independent commission would be formed with the departure of PTI government and all the bureaucrats who are thought to be closer to PTI government would be punished.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan is a “thankless man”, who forgets everything once he gets a favour from anyone, adding Nawaz Sharif provided free of cost land for Shaukat Khanum Hospital and what he is doing to him now, is self-explanatory.

He called upon the MNAs, MPAs and workers of his party to register a complaint with the party’s central secretariat if they see a bureaucrat is misusing his/her power on the orders of the ruling PTI.

He said that the funds used by local government bodies which the PTI government had issued should be recovered as these funds were spent illegally.

“The local governments have the constitutional protection to complete their terms like the terms of national and provincial assemblies are protected under the constitution, but the PTI government dismissed 58000 elected representatives of local governments in 2019,” he added.

He said that the provincial government of Punjab has shut the officer of the local government representatives despite Supreme Court orders, which is a contempt of court.

He said that the apex court had restored the local government system in Punjab and observed such decision were not taken even in dictatorships, but the Punjab provincial government is yet to implement its orders.

PML-N secretary information Marriyum Aurangzeb asked the prime minister to apologise to the nation over his remarks about “rape”.

“Are innocent girls being trapped because of vulgarity? Is it their fault that they were raped? Imran has devastated rape victims and their families with his statement,” she regretted.

Every educated and sensible person, she added, was baffled and shocked by the prime minister’s statement, adding this shows that PM Khan’s thoughts are a product of mental issues and ignorance.

She said that the prime minister’s statement is emboldening and encouraging the sick mentality that is the root cause of the problem and is nothing less than savagery and barbarianism.

As long as such a person is the prime minister, she added, it is inevitable for the society to become a jungle with no morals and laws.

