PPP is not answerable to anyone: Sherry

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) is not answerable to anyone but the people of Pakistan and the party workers.

PPP Parliamentary Leader in the Senate Senator Sherry Rehman while talking to media on Wednesday said that the PPP is not answerable to anyone but the people of Pakistan, nor does the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) have a constitution through which they could issue show cause notices to any party.

He said that it is up to our Central Executive Committee (CEC) to decide how we would take it forward.

“We prefer to have a dialogue in an amicable environment where everyone is treated equally. Democracy cannot thrive in an environment where people are being dictated on what to do. Leader of the opposition was decided on the basis of PPP’s majority of 21 seats in the senate and no one can deny this,” she added.

The PPP leader said that Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari is one of the founders of the PDM and we all want to remove the “Selected Sarkar (government)”.

She claimed that the PTI government is responsible for destroying our state institutions.

“Unemployment is rising and our economy is on the ventilator. Since our goal is mutual, it does not make sense to criticize each other and get distracted. The option to have a dialogue should always be available in a democracy,” she said.

“We have always been ready for the long march and were expecting to discuss the nuts and bolts of the March because we take it very seriously. But instead we were asked to suddenly resign from assemblies where we have been elected to protect the legislation that guarantees the rights of vulnerable people, provinces, and the strength of the federation,” she said.

Sherry Rehman said that the PPP could also issue a charge sheet but we thought it better facilitated allies in Punjab especially. We had withdrawn our candidates in the Senate election in the Punjab where they were in a majority, yet we never publicly charge sheet them on what happened in Punjab with so many unopposed senators coming in.

“We are a democratic party and we believe our target should be the selected government, not each other. PPP is in touch with all the PDM parties and will continue to keep our doors open for reasonable discussion but we will not accept anyone’s dictation,” she added.

She said that the PTI government was in a vulnerable position now.

They are threatened by the victories of the opposition in the parliament and we have managed to defeat them in the bye elections too as well as massive defeat in the National Assembly, she said.

“The united PDM has the power to send this government home. We all need to be rational and think about the future of our country. If they don’t want to do that, we certainly will fight on,” she said.

Meanwhile, Secretary Information Pakistan People’s Party Parliamentarians (PPP-P) Shazia Atta Marri, MNA, has expressed concern over Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s statement that there is no worth of the statements of Maryam Nawaz.

Shazia Marri said in a statement on Wednesday that the PPP has always taken the statements of Mayam Nawaz seriously, and if the PML-N says they are not important then it should be clarified that what is the worth of Maryam Nawaz in PML-N.

Shazia Marri said that the PML-N in connivance with the JUI created cracks in the PDM for their own petty interests.

She said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman has already said that if the PPP does not resign then the JUI and PML-N will tender their resignations.

Now the PML-N and JUI should tell us when they are going to resign and when the show cause notice will be issued on the alliance of JUI and PTI in Larkana, asked Shazia Marri.

