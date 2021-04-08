ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Transforming railways into profit generating entity top priority: minister

Recorder Report 08 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Federal Minister for Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati said that provision of safest journey and transforming Pakistan Railways into a profit generating entity were his top policy objectives and all efforts were underway to double the revenue generation of the department.

A statement released from DS Karachi office said that minister expressed these views Wednesday while talking to media at Hyderabad Railways station during a day-long visit of multiple railways’ installations in Hyderabad and Kotri cities.

The railways’ minister inspected the track at Hyderabad station by motor trolley and was given detailed presentations of the facilities he visited.

The minister visited the Carriage and Wagons workshop, spread over an area of 35 acres, in Hyderabad and disbursed cheques having cumulative worth of Rs1.42 million among 284 employees of workshop at Rs5,000 each over their performance in maintenance of wagons.

The said workshop is an additional facility besides Moghulpura setup and contributes significantly in fitness of rolling stock for freight trains that otherwise would have been sent to Lahore at the expense of time and oil consumption.

The railways minister was holistically apprised of the drainage plan being carried out by PR Headquarters to rid the Hyderabad station and other installations from inundation during the heavy spells of rainfall.

The federal minister had a meeting with Hyderabad-based federal and provincial legislators affiliated with MQM at Railways’ rest house. Issues pertaining to Railways in Hyderabad city were extensively discussed along with exploring their probable solutions.

The federal minister also visited Kotri station, Kotri shed and sleeper factory in the afternoon where he listened the complaints of employees.

He directed the relevant officers for resolving the matters at the earliest. The minister was accompanied by AGM Infrastructure Asif Mateen Zaidi, AGM Mechanical Salman Sadiq, Chief Engineer Open Line Arshad Salam Khattak, Divisional Superintendent Karachi Muhammad Hanif Gul, Director General Property and Lands Hafeezullah and relevant divisional officers.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Pakistan Railways Muhammad Azam Khan Swati Hyderabad Railways station Carriage Wagons workshop

Transforming railways into profit generating entity top priority: minister

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

G20 extends debt-servicing freeze for poorer nations

PM recalls his interaction with Putin

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.