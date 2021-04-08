ANL 33.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.12%)
ASC 14.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.89%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.37%)
AVN 84.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.94%)
BOP 7.97 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
BYCO 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.91%)
DGKC 121.61 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.18%)
FCCL 24.05 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.67%)
FFBL 27.36 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.77%)
FFL 14.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.62%)
HUBC 78.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-3.09%)
HUMNL 6.21 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.31%)
JSCL 19.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.32%)
KAPCO 39.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.79%)
KEL 3.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.80 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.38%)
MLCF 44.85 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.13%)
PAEL 32.55 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
PIBTL 10.15 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.3%)
POWER 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.87%)
PPL 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.12%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-2.02%)
PTC 9.23 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.65%)
SILK 1.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 39.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.64%)
TRG 141.05 Increased By ▲ 1.55 (1.11%)
UNITY 29.06 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.9%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-1.64%)
BR100 4,724 Increased By ▲ 16.6 (0.35%)
BR30 24,531 Increased By ▲ 143.02 (0.59%)
KSE100 44,200 Increased By ▲ 246.04 (0.56%)
KSE30 18,090 Increased By ▲ 77.4 (0.43%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,124
9824hr
Pakistan Cases
705,517
532924hr
Sindh
267,612
Punjab
240,584
Balochistan
19,999
Islamabad
63,499
KPK
94,880
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

US trade deficit hits record high

Reuters Updated 08 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit surged to a record high in February as the nation’s economic activity rebounded more quickly than that of its global rivals and could remain elevated this year, with massive fiscal stimulus expected to spur the fastest growth in nearly four decades.

The economy is roaring as increased COVID-19 vaccinations and the White House’s $1.9 trillion pandemic rescue package boost domestic demand, a chunk of which is being satiated with imports. President Joe Biden last week proposed a $2 trillion infrastructure plan, expected to pull in even more imports and fire up economic growth.

The trade deficit jumped 4.8% to a record $71.1 billion in February, the Commerce Department said on Wednesday. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a $70.5 billion deficit. The goods trade gap was also the highest on record.

Exports dropped 2.6% to $187.3 billion. Exports of goods tumbled 3.5% to $131.1 billion, likely hurt by unseasonably cold weather across large parts of the country. The decline was led by shipments of capital goods, which decreased $2.5 billion.

Consumer goods exports fell as did those of motor vehicles, parts and engines. There were also fewer food exports. The pandemic remained a drag on services exports, especially travel.

Imports slipped 0.7% to $258.3 billion. Goods imports fell 0.9% to $219.1 billion. The drop likely reflected supply-chain constraints, rather than weak domestic demand. Indeed, imports of capital goods hit a record high, boosted by civilian aircraft, medical equipment and electric equipment among others.

Imports of industrial supplies and materials were the highest since October 2018, thanks to $1 billion worth of crude oil imports. That resulted in the United States recording its first petroleum deficit since December 2019.

But imports of motor vehicles, parts and engines decreased as did those of consumer goods. The reduction in trade flows in February was partly due to harsh weather, logistic and transportation problems at ports.

A separate report from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) on Wednesday showed applications for loans to buy a home fell 4.6% last week, dropping for a second straight week. According to the MBA, the 30-year mortgage fixed rate has risen to 3.36%, a 10-month high. That, combined with higher house prices due to an acute shortage of properties, is making home-ownership more expensive for some first-time buyers.

Joe Biden White House vaccinations COVID19 Exports US trade deficit

US trade deficit hits record high

ECC passes on PIA restructuring plan to cabinet

Yellen pushes countries to 'give up the game' on corporate taxes

Lavrov says Russia ready to ‘further deepen’ ties

Sindh govt gives air to its ‘grievances’

Controversial census: CCI to meet again as consensus eludes govts

Discos’ Feb tariffs: 64 paisa per unit increase approved by Nepra

PD has put payment to IPPs on ice

Motor gasoline transportation: ECC asks Ogra to revise MFM, KMK tariffs

Audit ToRs approved by CCoSOEs

IMF says investments in vaccines ‘pay for themselves’

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.