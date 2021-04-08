All projects: IT Ministry depts directed to accelerate pace of work

ISLAMABAD: Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui directed the attached departments of the ministry to accelerate the pace of work on all projects for their timely completion.

The secretary IT gave this direction, while chairing a review meeting of the projects of Ministry of IT and Telecom, held here on Wednesday to assess the pace of development of various IT projects.

He appreciated the departments under the ministry for fast moving projects and gave direction for further speeding up the work on the projects.

The secretary IT also directed the concerned departments to expedite the process of utilisation and indicate any hurdle for its quick removal.

It was also decided in the meeting to hold the review meeting of the projects of the Ministry of IT every week.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of IT and Telecom and representatives from the National Information Technology Board (NITB), the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), the Special Communications Organization (SCO), and the Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB).

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021