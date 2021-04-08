Gradually expanding scope of vaccination centres: CM

LAHORE: Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar has announced to gradually expand the scope of vaccination centres in the province.

While presiding over a meeting to review the corona situation, the CM informed that an amount of Rs 1.5 billion was being allocated for the procurement of more than one million doses of anti-corona vaccine. The government is striving hard to save the citizens from coronavirus and many more steps will also be taken in this regard, he added.

With the start of the PKLI vaccination centre, the number of such facilities will be increased to three in Lahore, he said. Meanwhile, the registration of quinquagenarian has been started as the eligible persons are registering themselves by sending their CNIC numbers to 1166. The Punjab government is also in contact with the federal government for ensuring the availability of oxygen in hospitals for corona patients and there will be no shortage of oxygen for this purpose, the CM assured.

He apprised the participants that every possible facility was being provided to the districts with the ratio of a more positive case.

