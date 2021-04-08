KP council approves 41 seed varieties

PESHAWAR: Seed Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has approved 41 varieties of seeds for cultivation after a threadbare discussion and deliberations. The meeting of the provincial seed council held at Agriculture Research Centre, Pir Sabaaq here Wednesday with KP Minister for Agriculture, Mohibullah Khan in the chair. Beside, Secretary Agriculture, Dr. Muhammad Israr, Director General (Research), Dr. Abdur Rauf and technical experts attended the meeting.

