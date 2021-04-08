ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Fawad emphasises critical importance of AI

08 Apr 2021

ISLAMABAD: Speaking at the opening ceremony of the 1st IEEE International Conference on Artificial Intelligence (ICAI) as chief guest, Federal Minister for Science & Technology Chaudhry Fawad Hussain emphasised the critical importance of artificial intelligence in the modern era and its role in Digital Transformation, Knowledge Economy and development of Smart Cities. Hosted by National Centre of Artificial Intelligence (NCAI) at National University of Sciences & Technology (NUST), the three-day international e-conference concluded on Wednesday, and was virtually attended by participants from all over the world, including USA, UK, China, Japan, Korea, Germany, Estonia, UAE, Norway, Bangladesh etc.

NCAI is one of the four centres of excellence established by GoP in Pakistani universities, and two of these – NCAI and National Centre of Robotics & Automation (NCRA) – are headed by NUST.

The Minister asserted that at present the concept of smart cities remains a novel idea in Pakistan, stressing the need for its comprehensive understanding. Highlighting the wide prospects of AI in developing Smart Cities, he praised the lead role of NCAI in fostering AI-related R&D in Pakistan with an emphasis on indigenous technology development for the industry. He further emphasised the significance of 5G, AI and drone technology, vis-à-vis aiding struggling farmers to improve crop yield, and, in so doing, contributing to the economic growth of the country.

The conference covered emerging trends in AI, including Autonomous Systems, Assistive Robotics, Intelligent Systems, Convolutional Neural Networks, Cybersecurity in AI, Data Fusion, Data Mining & Information Retrieval, Decision Support Systems, Artificial Neural Networks, Biologically-inspired Neural Networks, Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare, Natural Language Processing, Speech Understanding, AI Chip and Neurocomputation, Smart City, Intelligent Robotics and AI Ethics/Regulations. Besides, the conference explored topics related to Deep Learning, particularly Big Data Analytics, Cybersecurity, Forensics, Real Time Systems and Social Networks. Keynote speakers at the opening ceremony were Dr Raheel Nawaz from Manchester Metropolitan University (UK), and M Jenssen Chang, CEO and founder of Gaitech Robotics (China), who iterated his expertise by speaking on specialised AI and Robotics applications for Smart Cities and industries.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Fawad Chaudhry NUST NCAI ICAI NCRA

