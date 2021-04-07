Pakistan
Pakistan Railways will soon become profitable department: Swati
07 Apr 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Railways, Azam Khan Swati has expressed the hope that Pakistan Railways would soon become profitable department.
Talking to media persons at Hyderabad Railway Station on Wednesday, he said Railways passengers would be given every possible travelling facilities.
He said no one would be allowed to make politics on Railways.
