ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder
Apr 07, 2021
World

US trade deficit widens further in February as economy heals

  • The services surplus fell half a billion dollars to $16.9 billion, its lowest level since 2012, which Klachkin blamed on the pandemic.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

WASHINGTON: The US trade deficit grew to a record high in February, with exports falling more than imports as the American economic recovery picks up steam, government data showed on Wednesday.

The 4.8 percent increase in the trade deficit to $71.1 billion reported by the Commerce Department was slightly larger than analysts had forecast and up from the downwardly revised $67.8 billion in January.

Exports fell 2.6 percent to $187.3 billion and imports 0.7 percent to $258.3 billion, which Oren Klachkin of Oxford Economics said was a sign that the US economy's bounceback from the Covid-19 pandemic was beginning to outpace that of its trading partners.

"Faster US growth relative to the rest of the world has widened the trade deficit to a historic record," he said in a note.



After plunging as the Covid-19 crisis began last year, Klachkin predicted that the trade deficit would widen further if massive stimulus checks and Covid-19 vaccines help the world's largest economy to strengthen over the coming months.

"Better health conditions, reopenings, and fiscal stimulus will boost domestic demand and keep a strong pull on imports," Klachkin said.

However, he predicted US exports would likely face a lengthier recovery as the rest of the world continues to struggle with coronavirus cases.

COVID US trade deficit economy heals

US trade deficit widens further in February as economy heals

