ANL 33.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.3%)
ASC 14.65 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.96%)
ASL 23.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.49%)
AVN 85.50 Increased By ▲ 3.89 (4.77%)
BOP 7.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.63%)
BYCO 9.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.26%)
DGKC 120.11 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.09%)
EPCL 54.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.04%)
FFBL 27.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.63%)
FFL 14.61 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.14%)
HASCOL 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
HUBC 80.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.64 (-1.99%)
HUMNL 6.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-3.46%)
JSCL 19.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.78%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.71%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.69%)
PAEL 32.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.24%)
PIBTL 10.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-1.17%)
POWER 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.65%)
PPL 84.95 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.34%)
PRL 24.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.73 (-2.87%)
PTC 9.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.93%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 38.84 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (0.7%)
TRG 139.50 Increased By ▲ 2.46 (1.8%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
BR100 4,707 Decreased By ▼ -41.2 (-0.87%)
BR30 24,388 Decreased By ▼ -148.22 (-0.6%)
KSE100 43,954 Decreased By ▼ -451.12 (-1.02%)
KSE30 18,012 Decreased By ▼ -233.62 (-1.28%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

IPRI holds webinar on “Deconstructing FATF through a Legal Lens”

  • On Wednesday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute held a seminar on “Deconstructing FATF through a Legal Lens”, with a panel of distinguished speakers.
BR Web Desk Updated 07 Apr 2021

On Wednesday, the Islamabad Policy Research Institute held a seminar on “Deconstructing FATF through a Legal Lens”, with a panel of distinguished speakers.

According to Iqbal Khan, Director-General Intelligence for the Federal Bureau of Revenue, “Cash smuggling and related terror financing compliance measures have been significantly addressed by Pakistan”.

He added that Pakistan has come up with a very robust coordination mechanism between the law enforcement agencies and other relevant authorities, with the scope of the Joint Investigation Teams being enhanced to include teams on terror financing cases.

Speaking on Pakistan’s progress on anti-money laundering issues, Noor Fatima, a Research Associate at RSIL, mentioned that Pakistan has passed fifteen laws including major changes into our anti-money laundering legislative framework.

Fatima added that the banking sector was regulated, role of NAB was enhanced and penalties were made more stringent” she added. Assessing the impact of grey-listing on Pakistan’s international image, Dr Huma Baqai noted that FATF grey-list is an impediment to Pakistan’s economic growth.

Arguing if FATF list is politically motivated, Ali Sultan stated “The structure of international law allows the space for it to be used for political purposes, such as in the case of FATF”.

He added that if FATF is to maintain its credibility, it should very seriously consider including India under enhanced watch-list to address the money laundering and terror financing emanating from India.

While discussing the future lessons for Pakistan, Hassan Aslam Shad, articulated that there is a need of centralized body to coordinate efforts on FATF, ensuring inter-agency coordination for the implementation of measures.

Pakistan Islamabad terrorism fatf economy IPRI

IPRI holds webinar on “Deconstructing FATF through a Legal Lens”

PM appreciates Russia's efforts for promoting Afghan peace process

NA-75 Daska by-poll: ECP initiates inquiry into disappearance of presiding officers

Russia offers military support to strengthen Pakistan’s anti terrorist potential

NEPRA raises electricity tariff by Rs0.64 per unit

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters