Sri Lankan shares rise on financial, consumer boost
Updated 07 Apr 2021
Sri Lankan shares ended higher on Wednesday, helped by gains in the financial and consumer staples sectors.
The CSE All-Share Index notched its fourth straight session of gains, closing 0.41% higher at 7,310.26.
Conglomerate Melstacorp Plc and tile manufacturer Royal Ceramics Plc were among the top boosts to the index, gaining 4.3% and 6.1%, respectively.
Trading volume rose to 97.7 million from 69.2 million in the previous session.
Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading 187.5 million rupees ($937,500.00) worth of shares, according to exchange data.
Equity market turnover was 5.16 billion rupees, exchange data showed.
The Sri Lankan rupee was quoted at 200.0 against the US dollar, as of 1112 GMT, according to Refinitiv data.
