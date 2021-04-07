ANL 33.25 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.45%)
ASC 14.66 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
ASL 23.61 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.25%)
AVN 83.70 Increased By ▲ 2.09 (2.56%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 9.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-3.34%)
DGKC 119.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-0.5%)
EPCL 54.70 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.46%)
FCCL 23.93 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.13%)
FFBL 27.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.09%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.75%)
HASCOL 9.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.21%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.83%)
JSCL 19.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.42%)
KAPCO 40.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.74%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.26%)
LOTCHEM 16.40 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.92%)
MLCF 44.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-0.91%)
PAEL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.15%)
PIBTL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-2.34%)
POWER 9.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.32%)
PPL 85.01 Decreased By ▼ -1.09 (-1.27%)
PRL 24.49 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-3.7%)
PTC 9.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.07%)
SILK 1.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 39.00 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.11%)
TRG 135.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.54 (-1.12%)
UNITY 28.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.71%)
WTL 1.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.48%)
BR100 4,695 Decreased By ▼ -52.83 (-1.11%)
BR30 24,334 Decreased By ▼ -202.85 (-0.83%)
KSE100 44,012 Decreased By ▼ -392.45 (-0.88%)
KSE30 18,047 Decreased By ▼ -198.8 (-1.09%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Japan households' confidence hits 8-year high, inflation expectations rise

  • While the economy may have emerged from the pandemic's initial hit, a resurgence in infections and weak wage growth cloud the outlook for consumption.
Reuters 07 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Japanese households' inflation expectations rose in March from three months ago and their confidence on the economic outlook improved to an eight-year high, a central bank survey showed, a sign the initial pain from the coronavirus pandemic was heeling.

The outcome offers some relief to policymakers struggling to balance the need to prevent a resurgence of COVID-19 infections while sustaining a moderate economic recovery.

The ratio of households which expect prices to rise a year from now stood at 62.4% in March, up from 60% in December, the Bank of Japan's survey showed on Wednesday.

A diffusion index measuring households' confidence on the economy a year from now stood at minus 8.5 in March, recovering sharply from minus 23.1 in December and marking the highest level since June 2013, the survey showed.

The poll follows a separate BOJ survey that showed business confidence improving to pre-pandemic levels in the first quarter as the economy benefited by robust global demand.

While the economy may have emerged from the pandemic's initial hit, a resurgence in infections and weak wage growth cloud the outlook for consumption.

More households saw income shrink and expect to slash expenditure a year from now, the survey showed, underscoring the patchy nature of Japan's recovery.

The survey will be among factors the BOJ will scrutinise when it conducts a quarterly review of its growth and price forecasts at its next rate review on April 26-27.

Japan COVID19 coronavirus pandemic Infections

Japan households' confidence hits 8-year high, inflation expectations rise

Hammad confident Pakistan's economy to grow faster than earlier forecasts

G20 finance officials to meet on pandemic measures, US global minimum tax plan

COVID pandemic: Pakistan reports 102 deaths, 4,004 new infections in 24 hours

Global minimum tax for corporations inches towards reality

PM says it’s time for ‘new’ IMF package

Riyadh vs Dubai: Saudi district gears up for foreign firms

Biden announces all adults in US eligible for Covid vaccine by April 19

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

'Suddenly we heard people scream: Flood!' - Horror in Indonesia

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters