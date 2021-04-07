Markets
SPDR Gold holdings fall 0.4% or 3.79 tonnes
- In terms of ounces, holdings fell to 33,084,811 ounces from 33,206,603.
07 Apr 2021
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.4% to 1,029.04 tonnes on Tuesday from 1,032.83 tonnes on Monday.
