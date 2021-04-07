ANL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
ASC 14.88 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (2.55%)
ASL 23.75 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.85%)
AVN 86.94 Increased By ▲ 5.33 (6.53%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.38%)
BYCO 10.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.98%)
DGKC 121.50 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.25%)
EPCL 55.30 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (1.56%)
FCCL 23.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
FFBL 27.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.54%)
FFL 14.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 9.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 81.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.26%)
HUMNL 6.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 19.70 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (2.87%)
KAPCO 40.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
KEL 3.88 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.78%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.35 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.55%)
PAEL 33.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.39%)
POWER 9.29 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
PPL 85.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-0.66%)
PRL 25.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.51%)
PTC 9.40 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.53%)
SILK 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
SNGP 39.91 Increased By ▲ 1.34 (3.47%)
TRG 140.36 Increased By ▲ 3.32 (2.42%)
UNITY 29.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 4,740 Decreased By ▼ -8.54 (-0.18%)
BR30 24,637 Increased By ▲ 100.04 (0.41%)
KSE100 44,316 Decreased By ▼ -88.58 (-0.2%)
KSE30 18,178 Decreased By ▼ -67.86 (-0.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
15,026
10224hr
Pakistan Cases
700,188
400424hr
Sindh
267,238
Punjab
237,594
Balochistan
19,942
Islamabad
62,775
KPK
93,862
Tokyo stocks open higher despite US falls

  • The dollar fetched 109.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.73 yen in New York.
AFP 07 Apr 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday with a shortage of fresh market-moving events despite falls on Wall Street and a high yen against the dollar.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.22 percent or 66.10 points at 29,762.73 in early trade, while the broader Topix index was up 0.41 percent or 8.00 points at 1,962.34.

"Japanese shares are seen trading mixed as the Tokyo market declined ahead of falls on Wall Street, with few fresh market-moving events," Okasan Online Securities said in a statement.

The dollar fetched 109.82 yen in early Asian trade, against 109.73 yen in New York.

Toshiba shares were suspended as its president confirmed reports that a British private equity fund has proposed a buyout of the Japanese company, in a deal reportedly worth about $20 billion.

Among other major firms, Toyota was up 1.94 percent at 8,528 yen, Canon was up 0.96 percent at 2,530 yen and Sony was up 0.25 percent at 12,110 yen.

On Wall Street, the Dow ended down 0.3 percent at 33,430.24.

