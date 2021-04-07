150,000MT of wheat allocated for flour mills

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) has allocated 150,000 metric tons of wheat to be supplied to flour mills of the province from April 07, 2021, for supplying subsidized flour bags to people through Ramazan Bazaars.

These bags will be available to the masses from April 09, 2021, in a special green colour packaging to ensure transparency in its sale, said a high official of the provincial food department while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

The sources further said allocations for Ramazan Package are always tentative. Allocation can be increased if consumption is more and we may save if the consumption is not that high. They said that they are releasing wheat this year on the pattern of 2019 when the total consumption of Ramazan package was 80,000 metric tons of wheat. This year we are hoping that usage will remain around 100,000 metric tons, the sources claimed.

“So keeping in mind that pattern, the department this year has allocated 150,000 metric tons but it can be enhanced if needed. Mills will get quota from the department and take it to the temporary markets and get wheat again equal to what they have sold,” the sources added.

