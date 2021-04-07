ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

150,000MT of wheat allocated for flour mills

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

LAHORE: The Punjab Food Department (PFD) has allocated 150,000 metric tons of wheat to be supplied to flour mills of the province from April 07, 2021, for supplying subsidized flour bags to people through Ramazan Bazaars.

These bags will be available to the masses from April 09, 2021, in a special green colour packaging to ensure transparency in its sale, said a high official of the provincial food department while talking to Business Recorder here on Tuesday.

The sources further said allocations for Ramazan Package are always tentative. Allocation can be increased if consumption is more and we may save if the consumption is not that high. They said that they are releasing wheat this year on the pattern of 2019 when the total consumption of Ramazan package was 80,000 metric tons of wheat. This year we are hoping that usage will remain around 100,000 metric tons, the sources claimed.

“So keeping in mind that pattern, the department this year has allocated 150,000 metric tons but it can be enhanced if needed. Mills will get quota from the department and take it to the temporary markets and get wheat again equal to what they have sold,” the sources added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Wheat flour mills Ramazan package Punjab Food Department

150,000MT of wheat allocated for flour mills

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.