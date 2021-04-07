ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Role of media in protection, promotion of human rights discussed

Recorder Report 07 Apr 2021

KARACHI: Media persons had an extensive discussion on issues they face in reporting on human rights at a media consultation organized by European Union (EU) funded Huqooq-e-Pakistan Project (HeP) in collaboration with the Sindh Human Rights Department.

Huqooq e Pakistan is a joint initiative of the European Union and the Ministry of Human Rights with the objective of supporting the continued efforts of the Government of Pakistan for the promotion of human rights.

The consultation event organized at Karachi Press Club on Tuesday and attracted good representation from regional, Urdu and English newspapers, channels and social media including a large number of women journalists.

They were briefed about the role of media in the promotion and protection of human rights, Pakistan’s national and international commitments on human rights and Solutions Journalism, a new media domain that promotes reporting on solutions rather than highlighting problems only.

Participants pointed out capacity issues, prevailing media crisis and priorities of media organizations as major issues that lead to lack of motivation to focus on reporting human rights. They suggested training opportunities, prompt information sharing, encouraging beat reporters and engaging with media in creative ways to improve reporting on human rights.

Speaking on this occasion, HeP’s senior key expert human rights and communications- Seema Jaffer said that hep considers media a partner in promoting human rights in the country as it informs, educates, and sensitizes the general public and policymakers, civil society, and those implementing the laws and policies.

Seema said that protection of human rights is the basis of all democratic and progressive societies. Internationally, human rights indicators determine the image of a country. “Pakistan is the signatory of seven core international human rights treaties and two additional protocols. Media plays critical role in implementation and reporting on these international commitments,” she said.

The event also featured screening of video and animations developed by HeP to raise awareness on human rights and legal protection provided under the constitution. Details about the recently launched Ministry of Human Rights Human Rights Resource Portal were also shared with the journalists. The participants were encouraged to utilize these resources in their stories.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

EU European Union human rights Karachi Press Club Sindh Human Rights Department Huqooq e Pakistan Seema Jaffer

Role of media in protection, promotion of human rights discussed

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.