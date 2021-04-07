Tree plantation drive: Over 14,000 saplings planted on green belts, says Laeeq

KARACHI: Administrator Karachi Laeeq Ahmed on Tuesday said more than 14,000 saplings have been planted on green belts of various roads and parks in the tree plantation drive which was initiated on Feb 15.

Tree plantation will be carried out for the first time on the side belt along University Road. Civil society is fully cooperating in the improvement works, especially in tree plantation campaign which will continue till April 14, the administrator passed these remarks while reviewing the progress of campaign.

Laeeq said with the collaboration of Faizan Global Foundation, tree plantation work is in full swing on five main roads Sharea Pakistan, Sharea Faisal, University Road, Korangi 8000 Road and Rashid Minhas Road. He said four water rickshaws will be used for watering the plants.

The administrator said for the first time, tree plantation has been planned on Sharea Faisal irrespective of regional boundaries and a drip irrigation survey has been completed on this highway.

He said civil society is providing plants and trees for Bagh-e-Ibne Qasim, which will increase the park’s beauty. He said Faizan Global Foundation has provided volunteers for monitoring and inspecting the campaign. Saplings are being planted in Jheel Park, he told.

The administrator said works are being done with the support of various organizations and civil society. FGF is overseeing the supply of plants and the campaign, Food Panda provided about 9,000 saplings to the Parks Department, of which more than 200 were planted at the Polo Ground.

A total of 14503 saplings have been planted and out of these, 13672 were provided by partner organizations and KMC planted 831 from its stock.

Around 34,922 saplings of different types of plants or trees have been provided for the tree plantation campaign by the partner NGOs of KMC. The trees included Amaltas, Bottle Brush, Cassia, Erethrena, Gul Mohar, Kachnar, Lignum, Red Poinciana tree, Sumbul, Tabebubia Yellow Flower and many others.

