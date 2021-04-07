PDM rift deepens

That Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) is dead in the water is a fact. The deepening PDM rift took another ugly turn on Monday when five opposition parties’ senators led by the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) clashed with Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) in the Senate.

The incumbent government is certainly deriving pleasure from growing squabbles differences among opposition parties. The recent Senate elections have triggered PDM’s unraveling. Opposition parties are no longer in a position to pose any challenge to the remaining tenure of the PTI-led coalition government. Their infighting is starting to bolster a seemingly beleaguered government’s confidence.

Saeed Mirza (Lahore)

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021