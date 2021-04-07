ANL 33.10 Increased By ▲ 1.93 (6.19%)
ASC 14.51 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (1.82%)
ASL 23.55 Increased By ▲ 0.64 (2.79%)
AVN 81.61 Increased By ▲ 5.72 (7.54%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.43%)
BYCO 10.17 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.73%)
DGKC 120.00 Increased By ▲ 4.50 (3.9%)
EPCL 54.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.83%)
FCCL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.59 (2.53%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (3.37%)
FFL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (3.99%)
HASCOL 9.70 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (4.3%)
HUBC 82.54 Increased By ▲ 2.28 (2.84%)
HUMNL 6.35 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (5.83%)
JSCL 19.15 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (7.28%)
KAPCO 40.60 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.92%)
KEL 3.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.77%)
LOTCHEM 16.25 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.88%)
MLCF 45.10 Increased By ▲ 1.89 (4.37%)
PAEL 32.95 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (6.29%)
PIBTL 10.24 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.3%)
POWER 9.26 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.89%)
PPL 86.10 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (1.18%)
PRL 25.43 Increased By ▲ 1.29 (5.34%)
PTC 9.35 Increased By ▲ 0.51 (5.77%)
SILK 1.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.79%)
SNGP 38.57 Increased By ▲ 1.26 (3.38%)
TRG 137.04 Increased By ▲ 10.54 (8.33%)
UNITY 29.30 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (6.93%)
WTL 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.54%)
BR100 4,748 Increased By ▲ 122.48 (2.65%)
BR30 24,537 Increased By ▲ 899.75 (3.81%)
KSE100 44,405 Increased By ▲ 856.49 (1.97%)
KSE30 18,246 Increased By ▲ 394.65 (2.21%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,924
10324hr
Pakistan Cases
696,184
395324hr
Sindh
266,926
Punjab
235,569
Balochistan
19,855
Islamabad
62,211
KPK
93,033
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Brazil seeks to raise $1.75bn in huge concession auction

AFP 07 Apr 2021

SAO PAULO: Brazil will sell operating rights to 22 airports, five ports and a railroad in a massive auction this week, seeking to raise $1.75 billion and soothe investors wary of recent volatility in Latin America’s biggest economy.

The three-day infrastructure concession auction, which kicks off Wednesday, has drawn interest from big international players including France’s Groupe ADP and Vinci, Spain’s Aena, Brazil’s own CCR and Brazilian-Argentine consortium Inframerica.

The question is how high such firms will bid at a time when the coronavirus pandemic has upended the transport and travel industries worldwide and as analysts warn Brazil faces twin health and political crises that are clouding its economic future.

Originally scheduled for October last year, the auctions were postponed because of Covid-19, which has claimed more than 330,000 lives in Brazil — the second-highest toll worldwide, after the United States.

It could be a risky bet holding the auctions now, at a time when the virus is claiming more lives in Brazil than anywhere else and President Jair Bolsonaro is facing a firestorm of criticism for his handling of the pandemic.

The far-right leader took to social messaging app Telegram Saturday to make a personal pitch for “#InfraWeek,” touting the “biggest airport auction in Brazilian history.”

Bolsonaro and Economy Minister Paulo Guedes are keen to soothe investors who are wary of Brazil over its soaring Covid-19 deaths — an average of nearly 2,700 per day over the past week — and the upheaval that is creating.

Up for re-election next year and facing pressure to get control over a pandemic he has long tried to minimize, Bolsonaro triggered market jitters last week by replacing his foreign, justice and defense ministers and naming new army, navy and air force commanders.

Bolsonaro campaigned in 2018 on a promise of large-scale privatizations and concessions of state-run companies and infrastructure to slash Brazil’s budget deficit and debt — which have only grown since, as the pandemic has pushed privatization plans to the back burner.

First up on the auction block Wednesday in Sao Paulo will be concessions for up to 30 years to operate 22 small and medium airports, including regional hubs such as Amazon rainforest city Manaus and tourist drawcard Foz do Iguacu.

The infrastructure ministry is targeting a total price tag of more than 6.1 billion reais ($1.1 billion).

Thursday’s auction will be for 35-year operating rights for the Fiol 1 rail line in the northeastern state of Bahia.

The government is seeking 3.3 billion reais, but could struggle to find bidders, according to Brazilian media reports.

On Friday, the ministry will auction leases on five port terminals in the northeastern state of Maranhao and southern state of Rio Grande do Sul, seeking a total price tag of 600 million reais.

ADP airports Paulo Guedes CCR

Brazil seeks to raise $1.75bn in huge concession auction

ECC to examine PIA restructuring plan today

Fund boosts outlook for global economy

Pakistan: IMF projects 1.5pc growth for 2021

Controversial census results: CCI to take decision on notification today

Credit Suisse takes $4.7bn hedge fund hit

Azhar for rationalising salaries, pensions, allowances

Import of palm oil, palm olein: ECC delays decision on duty exemption proposal

103 die of Covid-19 across country

Lavrov arrives; talks on trade to be held today

Taxpayer has right to file estimate of advance tax: IHC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.