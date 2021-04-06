Rs5.7bn 10 mega uplift projects in city completed, 10 others in progress: CM Sindh

KARACHI: Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Tuesday said that his government has launched 20 mega projects with Rs. 5.78 billion in the city, of them 10 worth Rs. 3.8 billion have been completed and remaining 10 projects costing Rs. 1.78 billion would be completed preferably by the end of financial year.

“I want to strengthen Karachi Development Authority by giving them a bail-out package and a plan worth more energy and resources.”

This he said while presiding over a meeting to review progress of mega projects here at CM House, said a statement.

The meeting was attended by Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah, Chairman P&D M. Waseem, PSCM Sajid Jamal Abro, Commissioner Karachi Naveed Shaikh, Secretary Finance Hassan Naqvi, Secretary Local Government Najam Shah, Project Manager Karachi Package Khalid Masroor and others.

The chief minister said that he had launched Rs. 5.78 billion schemes in the city to streamline vehicular traffic by constructing flyovers and underpasses and to reconstruct dilapidated storm waters drains and provide water to district West by laying new water lines.

“I am happy today that out of 20 schemes 10 major schemes have been completed and in the next financial year new major schemes would be launched,” he said.

The schemes completed include construction of Underpass at Submarine Chowrangi and its approaching roads for Rs. 2.2 billion.

He directed Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to beautify the underpass and open the road turning from Khaliquzzaman Road to Sunset Boulevard by bulldozing the building constructed on the way.

He added that he has already released funds for giving compensation to the residents/shops keepers of the building.

Rehabilitation and improvement of Karachi Zoo for Rs. 391.934 million, construction of Road from Tank Chowrangi to Super Highway via Thado Dam for Rs. 574.175 million, three schemes of Rs. 1.8 billion for construction of Flyover at Tipu Sultan Intersection, underpass at Hyder Ali Road Intersection, Underpass at Tariq Road Intersection, reconstruction of stadium road for Rs. 693.505 million, rehabilitation of roads surrounding areas of Lea Market for Rs. 708.096 million, construction of three roods – 12000 road Landhi, bridge at Korangi No.2-1/2 and bridge at Korangi No.5.

Widening of bridge over Orangi Nullah for Rs. 125.356 million and laying of 24-inch dia pipeline from Habib Bank to Pump No.3 for improvement of water supply to Baldia for Rs. 399.580 million.

The schemes which are under construction include Rs. 198.806 million construction of storm water drain from Star Gate to Chakora Nullah has 70 percent progress, Rs. 1.48 billion reconstruction of 8000 road from Jam sadiq Bridge to Dawood Chowrangi has 98 percent progress, Rs. 171.56 million fixing of traffic signals, indication boards and beatification work of Mai Kolachi Road, from MT Khan Road to Punjab Chowrangi has been started. Similarly, there are few more schemes on which work is in progress.

The chief minister directed Minister Local Government Syed Nasir Shah to personally monitor the progress of the on-going schemes and keep him reporting.

Syed Murad Ali Shah also said that he would give a bail-out package to KDA so that it could strengthen its financial position.

He directed Minister Local Government Nasir Shah to submit his recommendation for the bail-out package and make the KDA a strong organization.